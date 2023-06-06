Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,266,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,543 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 1.0% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.27% of Zoetis worth $185,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.49. The company had a trading volume of 688,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,778. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.02. The stock has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $187.82.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.14.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

