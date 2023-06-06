Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 8,324 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 995,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,324 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.21% of Phillips 66 worth $103,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PSX shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.13.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.46. 1,331,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,543,592. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

