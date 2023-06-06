Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 648 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $41,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,634,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,735,981,000 after purchasing an additional 423,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,637,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,579,000 after purchasing an additional 267,641 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 8.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,848,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,200,000 after purchasing an additional 816,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded down $3.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,203. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.50. The company has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

