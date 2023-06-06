Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 3,017 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422,158 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.09% of Adobe worth $142,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 85,120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,645,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 7,319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $6,820,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,500,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $432.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,635. The stock has a market cap of $198.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

