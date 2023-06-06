Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 10,100 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 732,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $74,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.59. 2,568,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.18. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,625. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.