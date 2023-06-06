Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $88.47 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,442 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.19% of Marriott International worth $88,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Marriott International by 13.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Marriott International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Marriott International by 64.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,484 shares of company stock worth $3,074,954 in the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.39. 763,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $183.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

