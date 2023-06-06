Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $207.77 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,541,843 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,390 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.1% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.09% of Oracle worth $207,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.07. 3,656,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,306,833. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.50. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $107.60. The company has a market cap of $289.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.26.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

