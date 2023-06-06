Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.08% of ServiceNow worth $65,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,569 shares of company stock worth $16,256,660 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NOW stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $558.49. 730,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $563.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $441.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.33.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.