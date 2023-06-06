Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 4,391 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,038 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Tesla were worth $55,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 117 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA traded up $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,432,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,030,516. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.38. The company has a market capitalization of $695.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,001 shares of company stock worth $26,664,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

