ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,100,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,544 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.95% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $113,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

NYSEARCA:SH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.53. 10,170,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,320,570. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $17.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.33.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

