Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,066,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,568 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Prologis were worth $120,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 331.2% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.33. 948,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,534. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $138.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.37 and its 200-day moving average is $121.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.