Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Graham Smith Sells 12,000 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) Director Graham Smith sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $761,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,118.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

PCOR stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,274. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.54. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $68.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

About Procore Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

