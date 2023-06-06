Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered Principal Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.31.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $68.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.21.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.21%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,953,000 after acquiring an additional 150,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,910,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,081,000 after acquiring an additional 406,684 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,902,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 932.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,293 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

