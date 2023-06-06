Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.53

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.53 and last traded at $28.37, with a volume of 221310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRIM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $169,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $169,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $553,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,168,156.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Primoris Services by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

