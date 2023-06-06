Premier Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,210 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $132,812.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,183,632.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $132,812.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,084,183,632.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,681 shares of company stock valued at $6,783,612. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce Stock Up 0.1 %

Several analysts have commented on CRM shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $210.16. 2,597,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,778,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.28. The company has a market cap of $204.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 548.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

