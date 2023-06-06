Premier Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Premier Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.25. 936,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501,341. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.88. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.