PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Position Increased by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,271 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of PPL worth $15,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,369,517,000 after buying an additional 3,419,854 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,209,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,128,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,019,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,885 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Insider Transactions at PPL

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPL Stock Performance

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,408,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.40. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.