PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

PCH opened at $45.97 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $53.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.79. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.19.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,110,000 after buying an additional 1,497,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,044,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,238,000 after buying an additional 558,321 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,341,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after buying an additional 2,576,341 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,815,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,578,000 after buying an additional 831,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,467,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Featured Stories

