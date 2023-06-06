POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
PKX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.
POSCO Stock Performance
POSCO stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $73.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,970. POSCO has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $80.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About POSCO
POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.
