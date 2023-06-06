POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

POSCO (NYSE:PKXGet Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

PKX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

POSCO Stock Performance

POSCO stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $73.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,970. POSCO has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $80.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKX. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 3.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,683,000 after purchasing an additional 210,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 58.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About POSCO

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

