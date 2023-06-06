Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on POR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE POR opened at $49.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $56.37.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.50 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,966. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,489 shares in the company, valued at $791,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $96,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POR. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 2,612,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,766 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,473,000 after purchasing an additional 905,308 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 927.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 970,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,568,000 after purchasing an additional 876,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,739,000 after acquiring an additional 848,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

