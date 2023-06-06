Polen Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Polen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,054 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Five Below worth $16,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $733,000. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Five Below by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Five Below by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter.

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,895.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,774. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Barclays started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.22.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $189.37. The stock had a trading volume of 425,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,372. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.65 and a 200-day moving average of $191.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

