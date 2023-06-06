Polen Capital Management LLC Sells 2,110,648 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Polen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,360,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,110,648 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 6.8% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Alphabet worth $2,338,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GOOG traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,830,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,569,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.26. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $128.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 787,630 shares valued at $32,162,218. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

