Polen Capital Management LLC Sells 10,270 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Polen Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,086 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,270 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of AppFolio worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $156.00. The company had a trading volume of 91,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,913. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.51 and a 52-week high of $160.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -61.28 and a beta of 0.96.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.52). AppFolio had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $136.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AppFolio from $100.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AppFolio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on AppFolio from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

