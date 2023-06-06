Polen Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Polen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,338,000 after purchasing an additional 115,706 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Floor & Decor by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 179,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 91,693 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

FND traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.38. 470,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $102.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

