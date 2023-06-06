Polen Capital Management LLC Has $137.93 Million Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Polen Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,336,698 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 102,059 shares during the period. SAP makes up about 0.4% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $137,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in SAP by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,919,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,831,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,992,000 after purchasing an additional 550,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in SAP by 8,723.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,039,000 after acquiring an additional 261,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAP. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

SAP Stock Up 0.2 %

SAP Cuts Dividend

Shares of SAP traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.80. 285,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.54. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $137.32. The company has a market cap of $155.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.77, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 89.94%.

SAP Profile

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.