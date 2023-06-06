Polen Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Polen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,849. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Price Performance

PAYC traded up $3.97 on Tuesday, hitting $309.90. 203,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,023. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.53.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

See Also

