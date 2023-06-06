Polen Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Polen Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,899 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $9,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WING. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Wingstop by 535.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 72.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Price Performance

WING stock traded down $3.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.70. 198,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,714. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.61. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $223.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.02.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WING has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Wingstop from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.50.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.