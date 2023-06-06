Polen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527,005 shares during the period. Illumina makes up about 3.0% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 3.21% of Illumina worth $1,020,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $4.90 on Tuesday, reaching $205.66. The stock had a trading volume of 517,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,984. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $248.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.13.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

