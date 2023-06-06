Polen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527,005 shares during the period. Illumina makes up about 3.0% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 3.21% of Illumina worth $1,020,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Illumina Price Performance
NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $4.90 on Tuesday, reaching $205.66. The stock had a trading volume of 517,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,984. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $248.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.
Illumina Profile
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Illumina (ILMN)
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
- 3 High-Yield Names The Institutions Are Buying
- The J.M. Smucker Co.: A Sweet Opportunity For Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.