Polen Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,000. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SiTime as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,730,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,216,000 after purchasing an additional 27,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SiTime by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,520,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,738,000 after purchasing an additional 38,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SiTime by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,644,000 after purchasing an additional 187,116 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in SiTime by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 611,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,170,000 after purchasing an additional 268,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SiTime by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 398,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITM stock traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, hitting $105.27. 128,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,618. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $229.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.75.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $38.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SITM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut shares of SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.83.

In other news, Director Katherine Schuelke sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.32, for a total value of $131,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $57,419.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,115 shares in the company, valued at $9,135,044.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine Schuelke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.32, for a total transaction of $131,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,891 shares of company stock valued at $36,245,168 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

