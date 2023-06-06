Pointe Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,581 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,074,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,110,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,626 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,419,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dominion Energy Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.55.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,385,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.77.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.