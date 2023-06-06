Piper Sandler Raises AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target to $14.00

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AVDX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.85.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

AvidXchange Price Performance

AVDX opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06. AvidXchange has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $11.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $86.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.66 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. Equities analysts expect that AvidXchange will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other AvidXchange news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,839,394 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $22,317,636.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,139,898 shares in the company, valued at $118,999,598.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AvidXchange news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,839,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $22,317,636.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,139,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,999,598.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,979,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,813,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,863,893 shares of company stock worth $40,706,639 over the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AvidXchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AvidXchange by 680.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,037,000 after acquiring an additional 551,052 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in AvidXchange by 624.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 209,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 180,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in AvidXchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvidXchange

(Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.