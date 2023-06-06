Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MAV)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MAV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 34,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,329. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $9.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 82,131 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 154.9% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 371,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 225,967 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 18.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 298,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1,032.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 242,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 221,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 169.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 149,756 shares during the last quarter.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

