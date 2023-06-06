Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $537.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $20.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,789,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,604,000 after acquiring an additional 203,652 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,311,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,725,000 after buying an additional 38,193 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,165,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,171,000 after purchasing an additional 195,964 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,280,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,614,000 after purchasing an additional 640,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after buying an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

