Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Shares Up 10.5%

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.32 and last traded at $28.74. 234,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 395,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust Price Performance

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust is an internally managed, publicly registered real estate investment trust which owns and operates single-tenant industrial and office properties. Peakstone Realty Trust is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

Featured Stories

