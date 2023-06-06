Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Shares Up 10.5%

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.32 and last traded at $28.74. 234,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 395,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.
Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.
Peakstone Realty Trust is an internally managed, publicly registered real estate investment trust which owns and operates single-tenant industrial and office properties. Peakstone Realty Trust is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.
