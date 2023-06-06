PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,689 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $64.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,072,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,429,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.