PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $20,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $319,712,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 93.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,894,000 after buying an additional 4,005,315 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 284.3% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,784,000 after buying an additional 3,470,726 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1,713.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $207,096,000 after buying an additional 2,747,528 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,297,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,427,184. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.51 and its 200-day moving average is $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

