Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 52,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Park Aerospace by 277.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Park Aerospace by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Stock Performance

PKE stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 12,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,776. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $285.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. It operates through the North America, Asia, and Europe geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerry Shore and Anthony Chiesa on March 31, 1954 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

