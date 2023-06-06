Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,405 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Masco worth $26,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Masco by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Masco in the third quarter worth $80,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the third quarter worth $102,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.88. 79,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,552. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.76. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $57.27.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

