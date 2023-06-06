Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,512 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,498,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,512 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of NiSource worth $41,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 16.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 20,064 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 58,398 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NiSource by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after buying an additional 447,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.01. 914,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,878,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.58. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $31.87.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other NiSource news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

