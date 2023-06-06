Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $29,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,098,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,447,056,000 after acquiring an additional 116,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,578,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,061,000 after purchasing an additional 62,303 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,923,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,674,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,379,000 after acquiring an additional 230,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,175,000 after buying an additional 51,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.3 %

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $341.79. The company had a trading volume of 154,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $326.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.19. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

