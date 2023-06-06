Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $38.30 Million Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,005,889 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 9,692 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $38,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $42.11. 331,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.46. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $47.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.02.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

