Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $36.56 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,396 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 30,876 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Devon Energy worth $36,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE DVN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.34. 1,215,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,286,395. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.53.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

