Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $32.02 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,366 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Corteva worth $32,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.98. 444,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.64. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. OTR Global cut Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

