Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $28.09 Million Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 601,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,014 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of APA worth $28,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of APA by 3,173.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of APA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on APA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on APA from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet raised APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

APA Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.99. 689,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,921,648. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.35. APA Co. has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 3.54.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

