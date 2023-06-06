Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,152,385 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,356 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Regions Financial worth $46,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RF. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,608,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,012,000 after purchasing an additional 184,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,211,000 after acquiring an additional 536,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,764,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,752,000 after acquiring an additional 185,148 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,478,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,383,000 after buying an additional 607,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 296.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.28.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

Regions Financial Trading Up 3.1 %

In other Regions Financial news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,389,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,928,921. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.45. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Recommended Stories

