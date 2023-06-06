Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 107.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 176,028 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Leidos worth $35,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Leidos news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $602,898. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.63.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.80. The stock had a trading volume of 32,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,907. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

