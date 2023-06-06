Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 846,490 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902,216 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 846,490 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Southwest Airlines worth $30,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Melius cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

NYSE LUV traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $30.19. 956,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,846,274. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $44.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.65.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In other news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

