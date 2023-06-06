Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 30,853 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,785 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,853 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Expedia Group worth $25,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 20.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,910 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $31,565,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Expedia Group by 95.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,528 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expedia Group Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $121.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.14.

EXPE traded up $2.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,516. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $133.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

