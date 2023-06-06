PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Robert W. Baird

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.30.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

PD opened at $22.22 on Friday. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average of $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $103.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.25 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $66,668.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 229,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,707,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $66,668.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 229,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,707,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 796,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,149,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,934,700 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 773.4% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PagerDuty by 270.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

