Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,166,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 225,769 shares during the quarter. Pacific Biosciences of California makes up about 1.7% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 6.27% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $115,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PACB. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PACB shares. Barclays started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Michele Farmer sold 5,165 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $65,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,394.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Michele Farmer sold 5,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $65,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,394.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $67,114.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,499,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,354. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.38 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 239.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

